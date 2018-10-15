Zee Media Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.66 crore, up 35.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 168.66 crore in September 2018 up 35.36% from Rs. 124.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2018 up 853.04% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2018 up 130.07% from Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2017.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2017.

Zee Media shares closed at 24.80 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.99% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.