you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 05:44 PM IST

Zee Media Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.66 crore, up 35.36% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.66 crore in September 2018 up 35.36% from Rs. 124.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2018 up 853.04% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2018 up 130.07% from Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2017.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2017.

Zee Media shares closed at 24.80 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.99% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.66 154.69 124.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.66 154.69 124.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.36 34.81 33.17
Depreciation 12.64 12.61 9.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 23.03 20.77 21.11
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.40 63.23 49.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.23 23.27 12.27
Other Income 2.00 1.85 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.23 25.12 14.50
Interest 4.35 3.51 3.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.88 21.61 10.91
Exceptional Items -- 41.21 --
P/L Before Tax 25.88 62.82 10.91
Tax 8.34 7.32 5.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.54 55.50 5.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -19.49 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.54 36.01 5.41
Minority Interest -- -0.83 -1.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.29 -0.12 -1.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.25 35.06 1.81
Equity Share Capital 47.08 47.08 47.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.75 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.75 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.75 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.75 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Media #Zee Media Corporation

