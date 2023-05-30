English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zee Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore, down 40.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore in March 2023 down 40.38% from Rs. 247.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.79 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.69171.20247.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.69171.20247.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.7867.2065.20
    Depreciation23.3323.2921.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.8898.67123.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.30-17.9637.38
    Other Income14.131.321.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.17-16.6439.29
    Interest7.347.399.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.51-24.0329.70
    Exceptional Items-30.99---69.21
    P/L Before Tax-47.50-24.03-39.51
    Tax-6.85-4.9112.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.65-19.12-51.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.65-19.12-51.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.14-0.040.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-45.79-19.16-51.45
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.31-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.31-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.31-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.31-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Media #Zee Media Corporation
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am