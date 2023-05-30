Zee Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore, down 40.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore in March 2023 down 40.38% from Rs. 247.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.79 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022.

Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.