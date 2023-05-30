Zee Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore, down 40.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore in March 2023 down 40.38% from Rs. 247.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.79 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022.
Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.69
|171.20
|247.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|147.69
|171.20
|247.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.78
|67.20
|65.20
|Depreciation
|23.33
|23.29
|21.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.88
|98.67
|123.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.30
|-17.96
|37.38
|Other Income
|14.13
|1.32
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.17
|-16.64
|39.29
|Interest
|7.34
|7.39
|9.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.51
|-24.03
|29.70
|Exceptional Items
|-30.99
|--
|-69.21
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.50
|-24.03
|-39.51
|Tax
|-6.85
|-4.91
|12.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.65
|-19.12
|-51.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.65
|-19.12
|-51.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.14
|-0.04
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-45.79
|-19.16
|-51.45
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|62.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.31
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.31
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.31
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.31
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited