Zee Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore in March 2022 up 35.42% from Rs. 182.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022 down 590% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022 down 3.01% from Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.73 242.81 182.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.73 242.81 182.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.20 54.99 42.65
Depreciation 21.22 21.26 20.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.93 100.32 80.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.38 66.24 39.83
Other Income 1.91 1.04 2.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.29 67.28 42.02
Interest 9.59 8.15 9.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.70 59.13 32.43
Exceptional Items -69.21 -- -11.17
P/L Before Tax -39.51 59.13 21.26
Tax 12.02 16.22 10.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.53 42.91 10.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -51.53 42.91 10.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 2.55 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -51.45 45.46 10.50
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 47.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 0.73 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.82 0.73 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 0.73 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.82 0.73 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
