Zee Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore in March 2022 up 35.42% from Rs. 182.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022 down 590% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022 down 3.01% from Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2021.
Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.73
|242.81
|182.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.73
|242.81
|182.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.20
|54.99
|42.65
|Depreciation
|21.22
|21.26
|20.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.93
|100.32
|80.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.38
|66.24
|39.83
|Other Income
|1.91
|1.04
|2.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.29
|67.28
|42.02
|Interest
|9.59
|8.15
|9.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.70
|59.13
|32.43
|Exceptional Items
|-69.21
|--
|-11.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.51
|59.13
|21.26
|Tax
|12.02
|16.22
|10.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.53
|42.91
|10.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.53
|42.91
|10.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.08
|2.55
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-51.45
|45.46
|10.50
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|47.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.73
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.73
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.73
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.73
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes