Zee Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.73 crore in March 2022 up 35.42% from Rs. 182.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.45 crore in March 2022 down 590% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022 down 3.01% from Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.