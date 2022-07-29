 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.96 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.96 crore in June 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 170.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022 up 190.4% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022 down 8.25% from Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 14.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.96 247.73 170.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.96 247.73 170.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.92 65.20 49.37
Depreciation 22.80 21.22 21.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.20 123.93 75.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.04 37.38 23.63
Other Income 2.85 1.91 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.89 39.29 24.85
Interest 7.33 9.59 11.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.56 29.70 13.70
Exceptional Items -- -69.21 -17.11
P/L Before Tax 12.56 -39.51 -3.41
Tax 4.37 12.02 5.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.19 -51.53 -9.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.19 -51.53 -9.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.08 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.19 -51.45 -9.06
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 47.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.82 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.82 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.82 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.82 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
