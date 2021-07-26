Zee Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore in June 2021 up 28.79% from Rs. 132.14 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2021 down 173.9% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021 up 11.26% from Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2020.
Zee Media shares closed at 13.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Zee Media Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.18
|182.93
|132.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.18
|182.93
|132.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.37
|42.65
|36.12
|Depreciation
|21.68
|20.37
|20.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|13.19
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.50
|80.08
|41.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.63
|39.83
|20.23
|Other Income
|1.22
|2.19
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.85
|42.02
|21.13
|Interest
|11.15
|9.59
|4.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.70
|32.43
|16.36
|Exceptional Items
|-17.11
|-11.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.41
|21.26
|16.36
|Tax
|5.66
|10.92
|4.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.07
|10.34
|12.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.07
|10.34
|12.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.16
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.06
|10.50
|12.26
|Equity Share Capital
|47.08
|47.08
|47.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.22
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.17
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.22
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.17
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited