Zee Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore in June 2021 up 28.79% from Rs. 132.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2021 down 173.9% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021 up 11.26% from Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2020.

Zee Media shares closed at 13.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations170.18182.93132.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations170.18182.93132.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.3742.6536.12
Depreciation21.6820.3720.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----13.19
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.5080.0841.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6339.8320.23
Other Income1.222.190.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8542.0221.13
Interest11.159.594.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7032.4316.36
Exceptional Items-17.11-11.17--
P/L Before Tax-3.4121.2616.36
Tax5.6610.924.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.0710.3412.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.0710.3412.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.160.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.0610.5012.26
Equity Share Capital47.0847.0847.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.190.220.26
Diluted EPS-0.140.170.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.190.220.26
Diluted EPS-0.140.170.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:33 am

