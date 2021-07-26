Zee Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore in June 2021 up 28.79% from Rs. 132.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2021 down 173.9% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021 up 11.26% from Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2020.

Zee Media shares closed at 13.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)