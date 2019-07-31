Zee Media Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.66 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.66 crore in June 2019 up 29.72% from Rs. 154.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.07 crore in June 2019 down 25.64% from Rs. 35.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2019 up 81.95% from Rs. 37.73 crore in June 2018.

Zee Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2018.

Zee Media shares closed at 11.95 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.26% returns over the last 6 months and -62.54% over the last 12 months.