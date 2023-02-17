 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore, down 29.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore in December 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 242.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 88.54 crore in December 2021.

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 171.20 194.77 242.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 171.20 194.77 242.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.20 68.80 54.99
Depreciation 23.29 22.24 21.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.67 105.58 100.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.96 -1.85 66.24
Other Income 1.32 0.82 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.64 -1.03 67.28
Interest 7.39 7.61 8.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.03 -8.64 59.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -24.03 -8.64 59.13
Tax -4.91 3.44 16.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.12 -12.08 42.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.12 -12.08 42.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -- 2.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.16 -12.08 45.46
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 62.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.19 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.19 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.19 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.19 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited