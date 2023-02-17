Zee Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore, down 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore in December 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 242.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 88.54 crore in December 2021.