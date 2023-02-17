Zee Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore, down 29.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore in December 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 242.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 88.54 crore in December 2021.
Zee Media shares closed at 10.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.51% returns over the last 6 months and -39.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zee Media Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|171.20
|194.77
|242.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|171.20
|194.77
|242.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.20
|68.80
|54.99
|Depreciation
|23.29
|22.24
|21.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.67
|105.58
|100.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.96
|-1.85
|66.24
|Other Income
|1.32
|0.82
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.64
|-1.03
|67.28
|Interest
|7.39
|7.61
|8.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.03
|-8.64
|59.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.03
|-8.64
|59.13
|Tax
|-4.91
|3.44
|16.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.12
|-12.08
|42.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.12
|-12.08
|42.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|--
|2.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.16
|-12.08
|45.46
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|62.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.19
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.19
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.19
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.19
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited