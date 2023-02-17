English
    Zee Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore, down 29.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.20 crore in December 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 242.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 88.54 crore in December 2021.

    Zee Media shares closed at 10.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.51% returns over the last 6 months and -39.44% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.20194.77242.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.20194.77242.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.2068.8054.99
    Depreciation23.2922.2421.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.67105.58100.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.96-1.8566.24
    Other Income1.320.821.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.64-1.0367.28
    Interest7.397.618.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.03-8.6459.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.03-8.6459.13
    Tax-4.913.4416.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.12-12.0842.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.12-12.0842.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04--2.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.16-12.0845.46
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.190.73
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.190.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.190.73
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.190.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am