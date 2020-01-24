Zee Media Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 155.91 crore, down 19.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.91 crore in December 2019 down 19.73% from Rs. 194.22 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.87 crore in December 2019 down 768.64% from Rs. 27.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.58 crore in December 2019 down 12.69% from Rs. 60.22 crore in December 2018.

Zee Media shares closed at 6.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.28% returns over the last 6 months and -76.19% over the last 12 months.