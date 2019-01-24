Zee Media Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 194.22 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.22 crore in December 2018 up 21.98% from Rs. 159.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in December 2018 up 123.06% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.22 crore in December 2018 up 56.17% from Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2017.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Zee Media shares closed at 24.80 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -45.25% over the last 12 months.