Zee Learn Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore, down 2.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore in September 2018 down 2.7% from Rs. 40.34 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2018 up 21.08% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2018 down 3.95% from Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2017.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2017.

Zee Learn shares closed at 37.30 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.