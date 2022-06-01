 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Learn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore in March 2022 up 92.42% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022 down 2920.39% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.

Zee Learn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.17 21.01 20.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.17 21.01 20.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.53 2.31 3.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.79 0.89 1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.92 4.42 6.02
Depreciation 0.04 1.56 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.54 4.58 4.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.36 7.24 3.88
Other Income 9.13 8.03 9.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.48 15.27 12.95
Interest 5.49 6.38 7.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.99 8.89 5.54
Exceptional Items -110.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -98.01 8.89 5.54
Tax 3.70 2.20 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -101.71 6.69 3.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -101.71 6.69 3.61
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.12 0.21 0.11
Diluted EPS -3.12 0.21 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.12 0.21 0.11
Diluted EPS -3.12 0.21 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
