Zee Learn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore in March 2022 up 92.42% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022 down 2920.39% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2021.
Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zee Learn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.17
|21.01
|20.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.17
|21.01
|20.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.53
|2.31
|3.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.79
|0.89
|1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.92
|4.42
|6.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|1.56
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.54
|4.58
|4.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.36
|7.24
|3.88
|Other Income
|9.13
|8.03
|9.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.48
|15.27
|12.95
|Interest
|5.49
|6.38
|7.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.99
|8.89
|5.54
|Exceptional Items
|-110.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-98.01
|8.89
|5.54
|Tax
|3.70
|2.20
|1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.71
|6.69
|3.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.71
|6.69
|3.61
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|0.21
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|0.21
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|0.21
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|0.21
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited