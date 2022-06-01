Zee Learn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.17 crore in March 2022 up 92.42% from Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022 down 2920.39% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.