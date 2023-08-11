English
    Zee Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.29 crore, up 55.17% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.29 crore in June 2023 up 55.17% from Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2023 down 19.72% from Rs. 28.70 crore in June 2022.

    Zee Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

    Zee Learn shares closed at 3.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.64% returns over the last 6 months and -47.12% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Learn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.2982.0548.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.2982.0548.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1238.5713.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.94-4.58-1.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.581.637.28
    Depreciation0.966.841.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----3.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3426.276.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3513.3219.12
    Other Income2.734.108.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0817.4227.45
    Interest6.758.716.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.338.7120.92
    Exceptional Items---247.61--
    P/L Before Tax15.33-238.9020.92
    Tax4.182.755.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.15-241.6615.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.15-241.6615.38
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-7.410.47
    Diluted EPS0.34-7.410.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-7.410.47
    Diluted EPS0.34-7.410.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

