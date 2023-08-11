Zee Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.29 crore, up 55.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.29 crore in June 2023 up 55.17% from Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2023 down 19.72% from Rs. 28.70 crore in June 2022.

Zee Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Zee Learn shares closed at 3.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.64% returns over the last 6 months and -47.12% over the last 12 months.