Zee Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore, up 84.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore in June 2022 up 84.16% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 108.87% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in June 2022 up 60.69% from Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2021.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 6.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.88% returns over the last 6 months and -55.91% over the last 12 months.