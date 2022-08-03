English
    Zee Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore, up 84.16% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore in June 2022 up 84.16% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 108.87% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in June 2022 up 60.69% from Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2021.

    Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

    Zee Learn shares closed at 6.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.88% returns over the last 6 months and -55.91% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Learn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.5239.1726.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.5239.1726.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.189.534.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.923.790.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.286.925.28
    Depreciation1.250.042.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.37----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.2310.546.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.128.368.25
    Other Income8.339.137.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4517.4815.86
    Interest6.535.496.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9211.999.77
    Exceptional Items---110.00--
    P/L Before Tax20.92-98.019.77
    Tax5.543.702.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.38-101.717.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.38-101.717.36
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.47-3.120.23
    Diluted EPS0.47-3.120.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.47-3.120.23
    Diluted EPS0.47-3.120.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
