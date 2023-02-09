Zee Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.71 crore in December 2022 down 2172.81% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.86% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2021.