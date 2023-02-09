 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.71 crore in December 2022 down 2172.81% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.86% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2021.

Zee Learn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.11 36.78 21.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.11 36.78 21.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.62 11.14 2.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.35 -2.43 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.93 7.07 4.42
Depreciation 1.52 0.96 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.84 5.50 4.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.54 14.55 7.24
Other Income 1.22 1.25 8.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.76 15.80 15.27
Interest 6.59 6.44 6.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.18 9.36 8.89
Exceptional Items -139.06 -- --
P/L Before Tax -137.89 9.36 8.89
Tax 0.82 2.20 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -138.71 7.16 6.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -138.71 7.16 6.69
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.25 0.22 0.21
Diluted EPS -4.25 0.22 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.25 0.22 0.21
Diluted EPS -4.25 0.22 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited