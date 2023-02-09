Zee Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.71 crore in December 2022 down 2172.81% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.86% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2021.
Zee Learn shares closed at 6.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -59.49% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Learn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.11
|36.78
|21.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.11
|36.78
|21.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.62
|11.14
|2.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.35
|-2.43
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.93
|7.07
|4.42
|Depreciation
|1.52
|0.96
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.84
|5.50
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.54
|14.55
|7.24
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.25
|8.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.76
|15.80
|15.27
|Interest
|6.59
|6.44
|6.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.18
|9.36
|8.89
|Exceptional Items
|-139.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-137.89
|9.36
|8.89
|Tax
|0.82
|2.20
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-138.71
|7.16
|6.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-138.71
|7.16
|6.69
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|0.22
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|0.22
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|0.22
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|0.22
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited