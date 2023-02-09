English
    Zee Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.71 crore in December 2022 down 2172.81% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.86% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2021.

    Zee Learn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1136.7821.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1136.7821.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6211.142.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.35-2.430.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.937.074.42
    Depreciation1.520.961.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.845.504.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5414.557.24
    Other Income1.221.258.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7615.8015.27
    Interest6.596.446.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.189.368.89
    Exceptional Items-139.06----
    P/L Before Tax-137.899.368.89
    Tax0.822.202.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-138.717.166.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-138.717.166.69
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.250.220.21
    Diluted EPS-4.250.220.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.250.220.21
    Diluted EPS-4.250.220.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited