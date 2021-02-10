Zee Learn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.13 crore, down 56.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.13 crore in December 2020 down 56.62% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 97.52% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2020 down 64.95% from Rs. 24.88 crore in December 2019.

Zee Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Zee Learn shares closed at 12.30 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)