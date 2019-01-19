Zee Learn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore in December 2018 up 6.08% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2018 up 39.51% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.03 crore in December 2018 up 27.42% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2017.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Zee Learn shares closed at 35.50 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.