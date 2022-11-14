 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zee Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore, up 35.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore in September 2022 up 35.04% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 359.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.

Zee Learn
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.49 85.92 53.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.49 85.92 53.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.89 13.18 2.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.43 -1.92 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.91 25.69 20.42
Depreciation 7.58 7.77 9.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.71 4.40 2.32
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.98 26.57 14.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.85 10.22 4.30
Other Income 3.03 5.16 6.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.88 15.38 10.44
Interest 10.68 10.54 11.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.20 4.84 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.20 4.84 -0.64
Tax 2.38 5.28 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.45 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.45 -0.64
Minority Interest 2.34 0.85 1.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.16 0.40 0.47
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zee Learn
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm