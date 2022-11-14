Zee Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore, up 35.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore in September 2022 up 35.04% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 359.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2021.
Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zee Learn
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.49
|85.92
|53.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.49
|85.92
|53.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.89
|13.18
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.43
|-1.92
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.91
|25.69
|20.42
|Depreciation
|7.58
|7.77
|9.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|4.71
|4.40
|2.32
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.98
|26.57
|14.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.85
|10.22
|4.30
|Other Income
|3.03
|5.16
|6.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.88
|15.38
|10.44
|Interest
|10.68
|10.54
|11.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.20
|4.84
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.20
|4.84
|-0.64
|Tax
|2.38
|5.28
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.45
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.45
|-0.64
|Minority Interest
|2.34
|0.85
|1.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.16
|0.40
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited