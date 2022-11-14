English
    Zee Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore, up 35.04% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore in September 2022 up 35.04% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 359.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2021.

    Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Learn
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.4985.9253.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.4985.9253.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.8913.182.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.43-1.92-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9125.6920.42
    Depreciation7.587.779.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses4.714.402.32
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9826.5714.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8510.224.30
    Other Income3.035.166.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8815.3810.44
    Interest10.6810.5411.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.204.84-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.204.84-0.64
    Tax2.385.280.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.45-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.45-0.64
    Minority Interest2.340.851.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.160.400.47
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

