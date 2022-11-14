Zee Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore, up 35.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.49 crore in September 2022 up 35.04% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 359.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.