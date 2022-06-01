Zee Learn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore, up 65.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore in March 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.