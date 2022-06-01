 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Learn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore, up 65.09% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore in March 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.

Zee Learn
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.58 51.94 46.90
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.09
Total Income From Operations 77.58 51.94 46.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.08 0.21 -5.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.79 0.89 -5.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.26 24.30 23.61
Depreciation 6.47 9.99 10.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 3.24 -5.03
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.85 14.57 45.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -1.27 -16.20
Other Income 14.06 4.66 15.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.19 3.39 -1.16
Interest 11.91 10.01 14.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.28 -6.62 -15.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.28 -6.62 -15.26
Tax 7.34 2.22 11.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.06 -8.84 -26.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.06 -8.84 -26.97
Minority Interest 5.11 3.92 12.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 -4.91 -14.94
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 425.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.15 -0.83
Diluted EPS -- -0.15 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.15 -0.83
Diluted EPS -- -0.15 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:13 pm
