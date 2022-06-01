Zee Learn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore, up 65.09% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.58 crore in March 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2021.
Zee Learn shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Learn
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.58
|51.94
|46.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.09
|Total Income From Operations
|77.58
|51.94
|46.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.08
|0.21
|-5.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.79
|0.89
|-5.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.26
|24.30
|23.61
|Depreciation
|6.47
|9.99
|10.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|3.24
|-5.03
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.85
|14.57
|45.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-1.27
|-16.20
|Other Income
|14.06
|4.66
|15.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.19
|3.39
|-1.16
|Interest
|11.91
|10.01
|14.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.28
|-6.62
|-15.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.28
|-6.62
|-15.26
|Tax
|7.34
|2.22
|11.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.06
|-8.84
|-26.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.06
|-8.84
|-26.97
|Minority Interest
|5.11
|3.92
|12.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.05
|-4.91
|-14.94
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|425.52
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited