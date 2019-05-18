Zee Learn Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.35 crore, up 84.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.35 crore in March 2019 up 84.18% from Rs. 89.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.69 crore in March 2019 up 64.62% from Rs. 17.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.63 crore in March 2019 up 69.09% from Rs. 37.04 crore in March 2018.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2018.

Zee Learn shares closed at 35.50 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.