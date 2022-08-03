Zee Learn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.92 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.92 crore in June 2022 up 32.83% from Rs. 64.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 75.93% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2021.

Zee Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 6.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.41% returns over the last 6 months and -56.05% over the last 12 months.