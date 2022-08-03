 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zee Learn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.92 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.92 crore in June 2022 up 32.83% from Rs. 64.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 75.93% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2021.

Zee Learn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Zee Learn shares closed at 6.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.41% returns over the last 6 months and -56.05% over the last 12 months.

Zee Learn
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.92 77.58 64.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.92 77.58 64.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.18 18.08 2.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.92 3.79 1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.69 27.26 22.19
Depreciation 7.77 6.47 10.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.40 -- 1.84
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.57 21.85 18.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 0.13 7.55
Other Income 5.16 14.06 9.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.38 14.19 17.07
Interest 10.54 11.91 11.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.84 2.28 5.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.84 2.28 5.81
Tax 5.28 7.34 4.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -5.06 1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -5.06 1.38
Minority Interest 0.85 5.11 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.40 0.05 1.67
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zee Learn
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.