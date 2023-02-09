Zee Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.73 72.49 51.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.73 72.49 51.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 24.35 10.89 0.21 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.35 -2.43 0.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.00 25.91 24.30 Depreciation 8.44 7.58 9.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 4.71 3.24 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.54 15.98 14.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 9.85 -1.27 Other Income 3.68 3.03 4.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.42 12.88 3.39 Interest 11.33 10.68 10.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.91 2.20 -6.62 Exceptional Items -156.62 -- -- P/L Before Tax -162.53 2.20 -6.62 Tax 0.81 2.38 2.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -163.34 -0.18 -8.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -163.34 -0.18 -8.84 Minority Interest 2.26 2.34 3.92 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -161.08 2.16 -4.91 Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.94 -0.07 -0.15 Diluted EPS -4.94 -0.07 -0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.94 -0.07 -0.15 Diluted EPS -4.94 -0.07 -0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited