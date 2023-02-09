 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.08 crore in December 2022 down 3177.64% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 3.59% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021. Zee Learn shares closed at 6.33 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -60.44% over the last 12 months.
Zee Learn
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations54.7372.4951.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations54.7372.4951.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods24.3510.890.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.35-2.430.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.0025.9124.30
Depreciation8.447.589.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--4.713.24
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.5415.9814.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.749.85-1.27
Other Income3.683.034.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4212.883.39
Interest11.3310.6810.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.912.20-6.62
Exceptional Items-156.62----
P/L Before Tax-162.532.20-6.62
Tax0.812.382.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-163.34-0.18-8.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-163.34-0.18-8.84
Minority Interest2.262.343.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-161.082.16-4.91
Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
Diluted EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
Diluted EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zee Learn
first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:33 pm