you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Learn Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.84 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.84 crore in December 2019 up 4.55% from Rs. 112.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2019 up 37.28% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2018.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2018.

Zee Learn shares closed at 18.15 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and -33.15% over the last 12 months.

Zee Learn
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations117.84136.60112.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations117.84136.60112.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.185.657.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.20-1.91-4.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.7133.5236.01
Depreciation15.0514.837.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2.505.535.28
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.4142.0038.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1836.9922.10
Other Income8.4811.818.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6548.8030.52
Interest15.3015.9612.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3532.8418.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.3532.8418.25
Tax6.038.444.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3224.4013.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3224.4013.93
Minority Interest-1.53-2.19-1.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.7922.2112.62
Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.680.38
Diluted EPS0.450.680.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.680.38
Diluted EPS0.450.680.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zee Learn

