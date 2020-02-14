Zee Learn Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.84 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.84 crore in December 2019 up 4.55% from Rs. 112.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2019 up 37.28% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2018.

Zee Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2018.

Zee Learn shares closed at 18.15 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and -33.15% over the last 12 months.