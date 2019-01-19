Zee Learn Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.71 crore, Up 116.05% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are: Net Sales at Rs 112.71 crore in December 2018 Up 116.05% from Rs. 52.17 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2018 Up 63.67% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2018 Up 108.87% from Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2017. Zee Learn EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017. Zee Learn shares closed at 35.50 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months. Zee Learn Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 112.71 126.05 52.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 112.71 126.05 52.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 7.80 5.55 6.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.82 -1.88 -1.49 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.01 36.31 19.40 Depreciation 7.87 7.95 2.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.28 7.22 1.87 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.47 45.55 8.07 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 25.35 15.16 Other Income 8.42 6.88 0.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.52 32.23 15.57 Interest 12.27 11.88 4.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.25 20.35 11.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.25 20.35 11.49 Tax 4.32 6.25 3.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.93 14.09 7.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.93 14.09 7.71 Minority Interest -1.31 -0.95 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.62 13.15 7.71 Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.61 32.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.38 0.41 0.24 Diluted EPS 0.38 0.41 0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.38 0.41 0.24 Diluted EPS 0.38 0.41 0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 19, 2019 06:26 pm