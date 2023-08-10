Zee Entertainment shares shrug off weak Q1 results; NCLT order on Sony merger eyed

Zee reported a 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit from continuing operations at Rs 3.87 crore for Q1 FY24

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were trading over 1 percent higher in early trade on August 10 despite the company reporting a 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit for the quarter ended June FY24.

At 9.35 am, shares of the company were trading 1.18 percent up at Rs 244.95 on the BSE.

Analysts said investors are awaiting the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) decision regarding the Zee-Sony merger case today.

The media and entertainment company reported a 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit from continuing operations at Rs 3.87 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, impacted by weak operating numbers and exceptional loss (Rs 70.6 crore against Rs 29.9 crore YoY).

The company reported a profit of Rs 130.1 crore in Q1 FY23. Analysts had expected profit to fall 80-90 percent.

Revenue from operations at Rs 1,984 crore grew by 7.6 percent during the same period, with subscription revenue rising 18 percent to Rs 907.5 crore in Q1 FY24 versus Rs 771.7 crore in Q1 FY23, it said in a post-market hour filing on August 9.

The company surpassed analyst expectations who had estimated 2-3 percent growth in subscription revenues YoY. However, the company said that the pickup in subscription revenues was offset by muted ad environment. Subscription revenue picked up due to price hikes because of New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 and ZEE5, the streaming arm of the company.

The company reported domestic advertising revenue of Rs 901.8 crore, down 2.6 percent year-on-year (YoY). The company was estimated to see a 7 percent drop in ad revenues YoY.

Ad spending environment was muted as the June quarter started off on a soft note, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled during the first two months of the quarter. Green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of ad spending starting to pick up, led by FMCG, the company said in its earnings presentation.

On the operating front, EBITDA dropped 42.3 percent on-year to Rs 154.9 crore with the margin falling 680 bps to 7.8 percent for the quarter.

“Ad revenue, which posted a moderate growth early on, is now showing improvement… Management expects a strong recovery from 3QFY24 onwards with the onset of the festive season,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Zee-Sony Merger

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to announce its decision regarding the Zee-Sony merger case today. The NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment (previously known as Sony Pictures Networks India) on July 10.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, had reserved the judgment after listening to objections from creditors such as Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship who raised concerns about the scheme.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses. Subsequently, both media companies approached the tribunal to seek approval for the merger, having already obtained necessary permissions from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and other regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

During Zee's Q1 FY24 earnings call, the management expressed optimism that the merger would be concluded smoothly. Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment, clarified that his legal situation and the merger were distinct matters. The company emphasized that, besides the provision affirming his role as an essential part of the merged entity, there were no other changes to the agreement's clauses.

Brokerage firm CLSA said while the Q1 numbers were lacklustre, consolidated revenues were in-line with estimates.

The merger closure will be the key catalyst, while SEBI’s verdict on CEO Goenka is also awaited, it added.

In a temporary order dated June 12, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had prohibited Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, and his son Punit Goenka from assuming directorial or major managerial positions due to alleged misuse of funds from Zee for personal gain.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld SEBI's interim order, imposing a one-year restraint on Zee Entertainment promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions in publicly listed companies, citing alleged fund diversion.

