Zee Entertainment Q4 profit jumps 27% to Rs 293 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore, beating analyst estimates on every parametres.

Profit in the same quarter last year stood at Rs 230.6 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 2,019 crore in the quarter ended March 2019, against Rs 1,725.3 crore in the same period last fiscal, Zee said in its filing.

Advertising revenue in Q4 increased 16 percent to Rs 1,217.5 crore YoY, it added.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 568.3 crore, but margin fell 120 bps to 28.1 percent in Q4.

Zee Entertainment said the company gave Rs 700 crore worth of unsecured interest-free deposits in FY19.

Overall numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimate for profit was Rs 264 crore on revenue of Rs 1,884 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 505 crore with margin at 26.8 percent for the quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 361.05, down Rs 14.85, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.