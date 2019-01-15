Zee Entertainment Q3 profit jumps 50% at Rs 562.7cr; subscription revenue up 28%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has registered 50.3 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit to Rs 562.7 crore against Rs 374 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17.9 percent at Rs 2,167 crore against Rs 1,838 crore.

The company reported 20.6 percent jump in its domestic ad revenue at Rs 1371.9 crore, while domestic subscription revenue was up 28 percent at Rs 519.2 crore.



Really pleased with our performance this quarter which further strengthens our position as a leading entertainment content company.While our TV business continues to consolidate its number 1 position,ZEE5 is quickly establishing itself as a leading digital entertainment platform.

— Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) January 15, 2019

Its total ad revenue rose 21.7 percent at Rs 1,462.6 crore, while total subscription revenue jumped 23.3 percent at Rs 618.5 crore, YoY.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 26.9 percent at Rs 754.3 crore, while margin was up at 34.8 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended at Rs 456.70, up Rs 8.40, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.