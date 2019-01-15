App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment Q3 profit jumps 50% at Rs 562.7cr; subscription revenue up 28%

Its total ad revenue rose 21.7 percent at Rs 1,462.6 crore, while total subscription revenue jumped 23.3 percent at Rs 618.5 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has registered  50.3 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit to Rs 562.7 crore against Rs 374 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17.9 percent at Rs 2,167 crore against Rs 1,838 crore.

The company reported 20.6 percent jump in its domestic ad revenue at Rs 1371.9 crore, while domestic subscription revenue was up 28 percent at Rs 519.2 crore.

Its total ad revenue rose 21.7 percent at Rs 1,462.6 crore, while total subscription revenue jumped 23.3 percent at Rs 618.5 crore, YoY.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 26.9 percent at Rs 754.3 crore, while margin was up at 34.8 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended at Rs 456.70, up Rs 8.40, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:52 pm

