Zee Entertainment Q3 profit falls 38%, but domestic subscription revenue beats estimates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' third quarter (October-December) consolidated net profit fell sharply by 37.9 percent year-on-year due to lower revenue and operating income.

Profit during the quarter declined to Rs 349.4 crore, from Rs 562.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q3 dropped 5.5 percent to Rs 2,048.7 crore YoY, dented by lower advertising revenue.

"Advertising revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,230.8 crore, a decline of 15.8 percent YoY. Domestic advertising revenue declined by 15.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,157 crore," Zee said in its BSE filing.

"Third quarter is normally a strong growth period for us; however, the tough macro-economic environment led to a decline in our advertising revenues. Most of our advertisers are going through a slow-growth period and that has led to a cut in advertising spends. I believe that the worst phase is behind us and we will start seeing an improvement from the next quarter," Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO said.

The company reported subscription revenue at Rs 713.7 crore, a growth of 15.4 percent YoY. "Domestic subscription revenue grew by 21.7 percent YoY to Rs 631.7 crore," it said.

Subscription revenue growth was ahead of a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 16-19 percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q3 plunged 25 percent to Rs 565.8 crore and margin contracted 720bps to 27.6 percent compared to year-ago.