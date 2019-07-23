Zee Ent Q1 profit grows 63% to Rs 531 cr, domestic subscription revenue jumps 47%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on July 23 that its profit grew 62.56 percent year-on-year and domestic subscription revenue surged 47 percent in April-June period.

Profit increased to Rs 530.57 crore in June quarter, from Rs 326.38 crore in year-ago period, the media and entertainment company said, adding on sequentially, the growth was 82 percent.

Revenue during the quarter grew 13.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,008.12 crore driven by the strong performance of domestic broadcast and digital businesses.

"We delivered another quarter of strong performance despite the operational challenges faced by the industry due to the implementation of TRAI tariff order. We have witnessed a strong uptake of our channels across markets which is reflected in the 47 percent growth of our domestic subscription revenues," Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEEL said.

Total subscription revenue increased 36.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 708.8 crore with domestic subscription business growing 46.7 percent to Rs 624 crore.

Advertising revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,186.7 crore grew 3.6 percent with domestic advertising revenue increasing 4.2 percent YoY.

"Domestic advertising growth is considerably lower than the growth in past quarters on account of the decision to convert our two leading FTA channels to pay, which significantly affected the advertising growth for the quarter. Additionally, the implementation of the new tariff order in the previous quarter negatively affected reach and viewership of most entertainment channels, leading to a temporary shift in some of the ad spends from entertainment to sports," Goenka said.

He believes that the underlying demand for advertising still remains strong and the company is confident that spends would come back as the tariff order settles down and the festive season kicks in.

Numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 401 crore on revenue of Rs 1,967 crore for the quarter, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

Operating numbers also beat analyst expectations. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shot up 33.7 percent to Rs 727.6 crore and margin expanded 550bps to 36.2 percent compared to year-ago. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for same were at Rs 624 crore and 31.8 percent for the quarter, respectively.

Other income doubled to Rs 104 crore in Q1, increased from Rs 50 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.