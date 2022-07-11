 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertainment Q1 PAT may dip 7.4% YoY to Rs. 198 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 11, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,910 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Entertainment to report net profit at Rs. 198 crore down 7.4% year-on-year (up 8.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 37.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 303.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

