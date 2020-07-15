Zee Entertainment Q1 PAT may dip 55.5% YoY to Rs. 236 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-July’ 20) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Entertainment to report net profit at Rs. 236 crore down 55.5% year-on-year (up 1.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 37.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,252.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 46.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 350 crore.

