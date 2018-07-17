Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit up 31% at Rs 325.88cr on better operating income

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported 31 percent jump in its Q1FY19 (April- June) at Rs 325.88 crore against Rs 248.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was up 17 percent at Rs 1,772 crore against Rs 1,504.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA of the company rose 16.8 percent at Rs 565.7 crore and margin was up at 31.9 percent.

Domestic advertisement revenue increased by 22 percent at Rs 1,087 crore, while domestic subscription revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 425.2 crore.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Zee Entertainment said, "The year has commenced on a positive note, for both the company as well as the economy. Government initiatives to aid the farming sector, coupled with the normal monsoon for the third successive year is encouraging for the rural economic growth."

"The growth in consumption, now being driven by rural as well, bodes well for advertising spends," he added.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended 1.75 percent higher at Rs 517.30 on the BSE.