Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Profit falls 97% at Rs 3.9 cr, ad revenue drops 2.6%

Media company Zee Entertainment reported a 97 percent drop in profit after tax (PAT) year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 3.9 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2024 due to a weak ad environment.

The company had reported 130.1 crore PAT in Q1 FY23. Analysts had expected profit to fall 80-90 percent.

The company reported domestic advertising revenue of Rs 901.8 crore, down 2.6 percent year-on-year (YoY). The company was estimated to see a 7 percent drop in ad revenues YoY.

Ad spending environment was muted as June quarter started off on a soft note, with Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled during the first two months of the quarter. Green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of ad spends starting to pick up, led by FMCG, the company said in its earnings presentation.

Shares of Zee traded higher 1.64 percent at Rs 242.25 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 15:59.

Subscription revenues were up 18 percent to Rs 907.5 crore in Q1 FY24 versus Rs 771.7 crore in Q1 FY23. The company surpassed analyst expectations who had estimated 2-3 percent growth in subscription revenues YoY. Subscription revenue picked up due to price hike because of New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 and ZEE5, the streaming arm of the company.

Programming and Technology cost increased YoY due to higher content cost in movies (including theatrical releases) and investment in ZEE5.

