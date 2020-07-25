App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment posts Q4 net loss at Rs 766 crore

Total income was down 4.06 percent to Rs 1,991.74 crore during the said quarter as against Rs 2,076.06 crore a year ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 765.82 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2019-20. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 292.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income was down 4.06 percent to Rs 1,991.74 crore during the said quarter as against Rs 2,076.06 crore a year ago.

It made a provision of Rs 113.70 crore as an impairment charge of the recoverable amount of goodwill allocated to the online media business which represents a separate cash-generating unit (CGU), the filing said.

Close

"The excess of carrying value of CGU over the recoverable amount had been accounted as an impairment charge of Rs 113.70 crore in the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and disclosed as exceptional item," ZEEL said.

related news

During the March 2020 quarter, its operational cost went up by 47.69 percent to Rs 1,304.62 crore as against Rs 883.32 crore.

"Underlying cost increase led by higher movie amortisation, new channels and investments in ZEE5. The reported operating cost includes one time accelerated amortisation of inventory of Rs 259.8 crore," said ZEEL in the earning statement.

The result also includes a one-time provision of Rs 343.3 crore in the administrative cost "for balances related to ad, subscription and other assets where recovery has become doubtful on account of COVID-19 led uncertainty," it said.

Total expenses were up 66.05 percent at Rs 2,677.77 crore in Q4/FY 2019-20 as against Rs 1,612.60 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from advertisement was down 14.66 percent at Rs 1,038.94 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,217.49 crore in January-March quarter a year ago.

"Poor macroeconomic environment, conversion of two FTA channels into pay in March 2019, and market share loss in certain markets drove the decline. Lockdown in March further impacted revenues,” said ZEEL.

While its subscription revenue was up 31.15 percent at Rs 741.36 crore as against Rs 565.27 crore.

It logged a growth of 41 percent in subscription revenue in its domestic business, driven by implementation of new tariff order (NTO) and growth in ZEE5 subscription revenues.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, ZEEL saw net profit decline 66.52 percent to Rs 524.59 crore, from Rs 1,567.24 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the fiscal, however, rose to Rs 8,413.50 crore from Rs 8,185.35 crore in 2018-19.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #earnings #Q4 #Results #Zee Entertainment

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.