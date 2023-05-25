Zee Entertainment posts net loss at Rs 196 crore in March quarter

Zee Enterprises also added that its domestic advertisement revenue came at Rs 963.5 crore, down 5 percent QoQ and 10.2 percent YoY.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on May 25 posted a net loss in its consolidated numbers at Rs 196 crore for the quarter ended on March 21, 2023. The media company had posted a net profit of Rs 182 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income fell 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,126 crore from Rs 2,360 crore in the same period last fiscal. Advertising revenue fell 11 percent to Rs 1,006 crore from Rs 1119.7 crore in Q4FY23.

Zee's operating revenue or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) plunged 70 percent YoY to Rs 151.7 crore due to decline in revenue and elevated strategic investments across the business. It had recorded Rs 505.3 crore EBIDTA in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Further, operating margins contracted to 7.2 percent from 21.8 percent after being impacted by increase in costs across zee5,

movies and sports.

Zee Enterprises also added that its domestic advertisement revenue came at Rs 963.5 crore, down 5 percent QoQ and 10.2 percent YoY. Its ad revenue growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in ad spending.

Meanwhile, shares of ZEEL on May 25 closed 1.22 percent lower at Rs 178.75 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q4FY23 results.

Earlier today, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) deferred the hearing to May 26 on Zee Entertainment's petition against the NCLT order, directing bourses NSE and BSE to reconsider their approval for its merger with Culver Max Entertainment. The appellate tribunal was hearing the appeal filed by ZEEL against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 11, 2023.