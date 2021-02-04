MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zee Entertainment Enterprises posts Q3 net profit of Rs 398 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 348.60 crore in the year-ago period, ZEEL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs398.01crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 348.60 crore in the year-ago period, ZEEL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,756.93 crore.

The same was at Rs 2,119.60 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to the company, the impact on its result is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities, and hence the figures are not comparable.

Close

"The impact on the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented,” ZEEL said.

The company’s revenue from advertisement was at Rs 1,302.03 crore in the October-December quarter of 2020.

It was at Rs 1,230.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscription revenue was at Rs 841.91 crore and revenue from 'other sales and services' stood at Rs 585.42 crore.

In late afternoon trade, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose over 2 percent to Rs 249.35 on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Feb 4, 2021 07:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.