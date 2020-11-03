Zee Entertain Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.48 crore, down 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,580.48 crore in September 2020 down 14.64% from Rs. 1,851.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.90 crore in September 2020 down 13% from Rs. 197.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.18 crore in September 2020 down 18.13% from Rs. 465.60 crore in September 2019.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2019.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 183.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -38.04% over the last 12 months.