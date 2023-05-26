Zee Entertain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.47% from Rs. 2,113.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.01 crore in March 2023 down 209.11% from Rs. 321.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.95 crore in March 2023 down 68.22% from Rs. 582.06 crore in March 2022.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 178.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.