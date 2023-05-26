Zee Entertain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.47% from Rs. 2,113.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.01 crore in March 2023 down 209.11% from Rs. 321.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.95 crore in March 2023 down 68.22% from Rs. 582.06 crore in March 2022.
Zee Entertain shares closed at 178.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,934.22
|1,931.21
|2,113.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,934.22
|1,931.21
|2,113.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|178.85
|162.24
|177.19
|Depreciation
|54.12
|51.90
|29.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|241.59
|206.91
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,387.33
|1,187.01
|1,387.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.33
|323.15
|519.88
|Other Income
|58.50
|7.82
|33.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|130.83
|330.97
|552.92
|Interest
|39.10
|12.50
|37.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|91.73
|318.47
|515.84
|Exceptional Items
|-421.35
|-168.97
|-94.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-329.62
|149.50
|421.84
|Tax
|21.39
|60.04
|100.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-351.01
|89.46
|321.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-351.01
|89.46
|321.71
|Equity Share Capital
|96.06
|96.06
|96.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.93
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.93
|3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.93
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.93
|3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited