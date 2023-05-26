English
    Zee Entertain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,934.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.47% from Rs. 2,113.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.01 crore in March 2023 down 209.11% from Rs. 321.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.95 crore in March 2023 down 68.22% from Rs. 582.06 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 178.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,934.221,931.212,113.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,934.221,931.212,113.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost178.85162.24177.19
    Depreciation54.1251.9029.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses241.59206.91--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,387.331,187.011,387.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.33323.15519.88
    Other Income58.507.8233.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.83330.97552.92
    Interest39.1012.5037.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.73318.47515.84
    Exceptional Items-421.35-168.97-94.00
    P/L Before Tax-329.62149.50421.84
    Tax21.3960.04100.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-351.0189.46321.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-351.0189.46321.71
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.650.933.35
    Diluted EPS-3.650.933.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.650.933.35
    Diluted EPS-3.650.933.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023