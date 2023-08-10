English
    Zee Entertain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,832.35 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,832.35 crore in June 2023 up 10.17% from Rs. 1,663.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 down 105.69% from Rs. 248.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.81 crore in June 2023 down 55.59% from Rs. 366.62 crore in June 2022.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 242.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,832.351,934.221,663.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,832.351,934.221,663.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost222.45178.85165.34
    Depreciation54.4254.1241.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--241.59201.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,458.901,387.331,057.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.5872.33197.75
    Other Income11.8158.50127.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.39130.83324.92
    Interest23.0539.107.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.3491.73317.27
    Exceptional Items-105.15-421.35-15.00
    P/L Before Tax-19.81-329.62302.27
    Tax-5.6621.3953.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.15-351.01248.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.15-351.01248.87
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-3.652.59
    Diluted EPS-0.15-3.652.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-3.652.59
    Diluted EPS-0.15-3.652.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Entertain #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

