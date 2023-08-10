Zee Entertain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,832.35 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,832.35 crore in June 2023 up 10.17% from Rs. 1,663.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 down 105.69% from Rs. 248.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.81 crore in June 2023 down 55.59% from Rs. 366.62 crore in June 2022.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 242.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.