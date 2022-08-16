Zee Entertain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.24 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,663.24 crore in June 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 1,609.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.87 crore in June 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.62 crore in June 2022 down 18.58% from Rs. 450.26 crore in June 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in June 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 241.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.