Zee Entertain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.24 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,663.24 crore in June 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 1,609.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.87 crore in June 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.62 crore in June 2022 down 18.58% from Rs. 450.26 crore in June 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in June 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 241.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,663.24 2,113.26 1,609.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,663.24 2,113.26 1,609.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.34 177.19 179.77
Depreciation 41.70 29.14 28.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,258.45 1,387.05 1,012.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.75 519.88 389.04
Other Income 127.17 33.04 32.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.92 552.92 421.94
Interest 7.65 37.08 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 317.27 515.84 421.19
Exceptional Items -15.00 -94.00 -3.70
P/L Before Tax 302.27 421.84 417.49
Tax 53.40 100.13 105.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 248.87 321.71 311.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 248.87 321.71 311.89
Equity Share Capital 96.06 96.06 96.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.59 3.35 3.25
Diluted EPS 2.59 3.35 3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.59 3.35 3.25
Diluted EPS 2.59 3.35 3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
