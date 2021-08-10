Zee Entertain Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.39 crore, up 44.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.39 crore in June 2021 up 44.67% from Rs. 1,112.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.89 crore in June 2021 up 385.28% from Rs. 64.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.26 crore in June 2021 up 233.33% from Rs. 135.08 crore in June 2020.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2020.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 191.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.49% over the last 12 months.