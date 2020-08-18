Zee Entertain Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.49 crore, down 37.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.49 crore in June 2020 down 37.85% from Rs. 1,789.89 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.27 crore in June 2020 down 87.45% from Rs. 512.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.08 crore in June 2020 down 83.1% from Rs. 799.10 crore in June 2019.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.33 in June 2019.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 170.10 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.89% returns over the last 6 months and -51.13% over the last 12 months.