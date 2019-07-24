Zee Entertain Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,789.89 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,789.89 crore in June 2019 up 14.5% from Rs. 1,563.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 512.19 crore in June 2019 up 39.76% from Rs. 366.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 799.10 crore in June 2019 up 28.02% from Rs. 624.21 crore in June 2018.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2018.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 360.80 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.88% over the last 12 months.