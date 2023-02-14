Zee Entertain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore, down 1.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore in December 2022 down 1.71% from Rs. 1,964.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.46 crore in December 2022 down 76.39% from Rs. 378.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.87 crore in December 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 552.00 crore in December 2021.