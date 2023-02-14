 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore, down 1.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore in December 2022 down 1.71% from Rs. 1,964.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.46 crore in December 2022 down 76.39% from Rs. 378.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.87 crore in December 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 552.00 crore in December 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,931.21 1,893.24 1,964.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,931.21 1,893.24 1,964.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.24 183.75 170.92
Depreciation 51.90 44.01 25.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 206.91 277.08 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,187.01 1,182.32 1,261.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.15 206.08 507.03
Other Income 7.82 79.71 19.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 330.97 285.79 526.68
Interest 12.50 8.32 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 318.47 277.47 525.44
Exceptional Items -168.97 -46.64 -15.40
P/L Before Tax 149.50 230.83 510.04
Tax 60.04 54.27 131.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.46 176.56 378.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.46 176.56 378.97
Equity Share Capital 96.06 96.06 96.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.84 3.95
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.84 3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.84 3.95
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.84 3.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited